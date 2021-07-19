Top WWE Heel breaks character to congratulate Nikki A.S.H. on her win at Money in the Bank

Last night, Nikki A.S.H. won the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match after climbing her way through a cluster of wrestlers to unhook the briefcase. It is arguably the biggest win of Nikki's career as she looks forward to becoming a Women's Champion in the near future.

Since then, many have congratulated Nikki on her win. Twitter is flooded with wishes and praise for the former Women's Tag Team Champion. RAW star Eva Marie also had some words of encouragement for Ms. Money in the Bank, implying that Nikki has now fulfilled her potential to become a superhero:

"Is it time to remove the “Almost” ? Congrats"

Hahahaaha I can’t fly though 😉 .......yet



Thank you 🥰🥰🥰😊😊❤️ — Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 19, 2021

Following her return to WWE, Eva Marie has quickly become one of the top heels in WWE's women's division. She even has muscle on her side in the form of former NXT UK Superstar Piper Niven who now goes under the given moniker of Doudrop.

Nikki A.S.H. and Eva Marie even faced off against each other two weeks ago on WWE RAW in an 8-Woman Tag Team Match. Marie, Doudrop, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated the team of Asuka, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Nikki A.S.H.

However, on last week's episode of RAW, Nikki regained momentum and won a fatal four-way match involving all the RAW participants in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank match.

She was able to carry that steam into Money in the Bank, where she was able to best 7 other women to win an opportunity to challenge for the championship of her choosing anytime at any place.

What's next for Nikki A.S.H. after winning the WWE Women's Money in the Bank ladder match?

Nikki Cross returned to WWE T.V. in May and was instantly booked into the RAW Women's Title Picture. Despite never getting a title opportunity, Nikki was able to last two minutes in the ring with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in Beat the Clock Challenges.

Nikki even hinted at possibly challenging for the WWE RAW Women's Championship, but that never happened. However, she currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and could well be on her way to winning the RAW Women's Championship after all.

Nevertheless, there is still the possibility of a failed cash in or dropping the briefcase to someone else, much like Otis, who lost the contract to The Miz last year.

Where do you think Nikki A.S.H. will go from here? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

