Top WWE heel breaks character to praise Rey Mysterio ahead of SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently heaped praise on current rival and legend Rey Mysterio ahead of their clash at SummerSlam.

The go-home episode of RAW for SummerSlam saw Rey Mysterio celebrate 20 years since his WWE debut. He has been a highly influential figure to both allies and rivals throughout his career.

Aside from pioneering the fluid in-ring style smaller wrestlers are mastering today, Mysterio has proudly represented his Mexican heritage. Several wrestlers have taken inspiration from him, including many current WWE Superstars.

One of them is Damian Priest, who is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Brad Gilmore for Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former United States Champion feels the timing is perfect for him to face the legend. The two will clash in a tag team match at SummerSlam.

Priest also spoke about how he looked up to Rey Mysterio and how well he represented their heritage.

"Well, that's it. Being in there with a legend, right? Around his [Rey Mysterios' 20th anniversary, SummerSlam, a stadium. Talk about perfect timing," Damian Priest said. "So, for me, being there with another Hispanic legend and for someone like me who looked up to him and all he accomplished in representing our heritage, it's a big deal because I get do that now where I got fans thanking me for representing. That doesn't happen without someone like Rey Mysterio, so it's special." [0:54-1:23]

Check out the entire interview here:

Damian Priest will team up with Finn Balor against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a No Disqualification Match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. While the two sides have been at war for weeks, there is evident respect between them behind the scenes.

Could Edge return to help Rey Mysterio and Dominik at WWE SummerSlam?

Another name Damian Priest spoke about in the interview was Edge, who contacted him about the idea of The Judgment Day faction. After Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor were added to it, the WWE Hall of Famer was kicked out of the group he created.

With The Mysterios constantly assaulted and currently outnumbered through Ripley's presence, Edge might return to save the day for his old rival. He could show up during or after the tag team match at SummerSlam, confronting his former teammates.

It will be interesting to see how WWE book The Rated-R Superstar's return, with a feud with The Judgment Day, is quite likely.

How do you see Edge's return play out? Leave your thoughts down in the comments!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use any quote from this article.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far