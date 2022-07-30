Top WWE Superstar recalls Edge contacting him about the idea of major storyline (Exclusive)

Edge is one of WWE's greatest storytellers. As a result, it isn't surprising to see him think of ideas, pitch them, and try different things on television. That has also been the case with The Judgment Day.

The faction began at WrestleMania 38, where Damian Priest appeared from nowhere to distract AJ Styles and help Edge defeat him. The two were joined by Rhea Ripley, who cost The Phenomenal One another match against the WWE Hall of Famer at WrestleMania Backlash.

The former United States Champion knew how big his appearance at WrestleMania was. Speaking exclusively to Brad Gilmore for Sportskeeda Wrestling at the SummerSlam press event, Priest mentioned when The Rated-R Superstar first pitched the idea to him:

"First of all, when Edge contacted me about the idea of The Judgment Day, we started going back and forth about what it's going to be about, who can we recruit, and all of it," Damian Priest said. "And then, maybe next week we start, maybe the following week, and then it was like, you know what, let's start at 'Mania. And I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'. I was like, 'That's where you do it.'" [1:58-2:19]

The Judgment Day now consists of Priest, Ripley, and Finn Balor. The three of them kicked Edge out of the group and viciously assaulted him. He is yet to return to WWE since then.

Damian Priest was nervous before helping Edge at WWE WrestleMania 38

While they aren't a team anymore, Priest remains appreciative of the opportunity WWE and Edge afforded him. He wanted to ensure his moment at WrestleMania 38 was perfect.

Continuing in the same interview, The Archer of Infamy mentioned how nervous he got at The Show of Shows. He compared it to the previous year's edition, where he teamed with Bad Bunny against The Miz and John Morrison:

"I'm somebody who's very in tune with what's happening. I knew exactly how big this moment is, just like I know how big the moment is at SummerSlam, being in the ring with Rey Mysterio. And I'm appreciative of it so, yeah, it was huge," he continued. "All I did was come out there, stand by him and cause a little distraction. I was just as nervous as I was the year before when I had the team with Bad Bunny. It's exciting because I know how big of a moment that is." [2:21-2:46]

Damian Priest will team with Finn Balor against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a No Disqualification Match at SummerSlam. Do you think Edge will return to WWE at the event and confront The Judgment Day? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

