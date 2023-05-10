Top WWE heel recalls getting career-changing advice to be "the female Rock"

WWE star Trish Stratus recently spoke about getting career advice from none other than The Rock.

Trish debuted in WWE during the height of the Attitude Era. Working alongside some of the top stars in the business, she became a prominent part of the show and went on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career, winning the Women's Championship seven times.

This week on the Out of Character podcast, Trish recalled getting help from The Rock at the start of her career. The Canadian star wanted to build her path based on the blueprint laid out by The Brahma Bull. She also admitted to working hard in trying to find the balance between in-ring acumen and great character work like her childhood hero Macho Man Randy Savage.

"For sure, the Rock was someone who was very generous, offering me so much help. He took me aside one time and said, 'You could be the female Rock.' I was like, 'Yeah that sounds good. Yes, I want to do that.' He just meant that you could go out there and you could entertain. He had that perfect balance. It's the same thing while I grew up, Macho Man was my guy. He had that perfect balance of character and athlete. Just a perfect balance and I feel like that's what the Rock offered and I wanted to do that as well." [19:58 - 20:28]

Trish Stratus is in a bitter feud with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW picked up the Hall of Famer during the recent WWE Draft. Initially, Trish came back to help Becky and Lita against Damage CTRL. However, the seven-time Women's Champion took issue with The Man not showing her enough gratitude and respect.

She attacked Lynch on the April 24 episode of RAW. Since then, Becky was not seen on TV, and the veteran poked fun at her every week.

However, things changed this past Monday night as Becky made a return and knocked Trish out with the Bexploder and sent her retreating. This confrontation has sown the seeds for a high-profile matchup in the near future.

