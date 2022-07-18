Top WWE heels beat Seth Rollins to emerge as Superstars with most matches

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos have topped the list of superstars with the most matches of 2022 so far.

As per Wrestle Ops, three of the top five superstars who currently lead the list are reigning champions. Interestingly, only one female superstar made the top five.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps As we’ve passed the half-way point of 2022 here are the WWE superstars with the most matches of the year thus far:



1: Jimmy USO - 77 matches

2: Jey USO - 75 matches

3: Seth Rollins - 72 matches

4: Riddle - 68 matches

Jimmy Uso has competed in the most number of WWE matches this year, tallying at 77. His brother and tag team partner, Jey Uso, is second with 75.

Seth 'Freakin' Rollins is in third place after competing in 72 matches. Interestingly, Wrestle Ops also noted that he has 50 losses to his name this year - the highest among all superstars on the entire WWE roster.

The fourth spot on the list belongs to Riddle, who has competed in 68 matches. Liv Morgan is fifth; she recently cashed in the Money in the Bank contract to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Roman Reigns is working on a revised schedule as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Your friendly reminder that @WWERollins is the only superstar to hold a victory over Roman Reigns on TV/PPV since 2020. Your friendly reminder that @WWERollins is the only superstar to hold a victory over Roman Reigns on TV/PPV since 2020. https://t.co/cD3x7JZDrU

While The Usos top the list of superstars who have competed in most matches, Roman Reigns is nowhere to be seen. However, he still sits at the top of the roster.

Despite his limited matches and sporadic appearances on SmackDown, Roman Reigns is the first and only superstar to simultaneously hold the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship.

He will put his title on the line in a Last Man Standing match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022. The creative team is building towards this championship bout as the "last chapter" of their rivalry.

Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, has confirmed his intentions to cash in on his contract during the SummerSlam main event. As has been the case in a lot of Roman Reigns' big matches, the other Bloodline members are expected to play a pivotal role in this match.

Interestingly, the Tribal Chief labeled Jey Uso as his right-hand man, but these records show that Jimmy Uso has fought more battles for Reigns this year.

Who do you think is Roman's right hand man? Let us know in the comments!

