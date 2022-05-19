Top WWE name claims Roman Reigns' Bloodline carries the entire industry on their backs (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game in WWE for a while now, helping The Bloodline become the most dominant group in all wrestling. Paul Heyman did not mince any words when describing how big the faction truly is.

The Tribal Chief and his cousins, Jimmy and Jey Uso, have been dominant as a unit for over ten months. Meanwhile, The Usos will look to merge the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships this Friday, as they will take on RK-Bro with both titles on the line.

Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with Heyman, the group's special counsel, for an exclusive interview ahead of the unification match. Upon being asked if this was a big week for The Bloodline, he claimed they are the top attraction in the entire industry.

Here is what he said:

"(It's) always a big week for The Bloodline. We are the top attractions in a billion dollar industry, and those billions of dollars are driven by The Bloodline. So, yes, it's always a big week because we carry the entire industry on our backs," said Heyman. (1:05-1:20)

Paul Heyman then used a single word to describe the level of return on investment for Roman Reigns:

"Significant." (1:43)

Will Roman Reigns play a part in The Usos vs. RK-Bro on WWE SmackDown?

As Paul Heyman mentioned, every week is a big week for The Bloodline. This rings especially true after RK-Bro gained the advantage over them in the past few days. Riddle hit Roman Reigns with a step-up knee on SmackDown before defeating Jimmy Uso on RAW.

The Tribal Chief may want to take matters into his own hands by attacking The Original Bro during the unification match on Friday. Reigns' potential interference could lead to The Usos winning or a No Contest, depending on the plans for the Tag Team Titles moving forward.

It remains to be seen how The Bloodline's feud with Riddle and Randy Orton plays out. Both members of RK-Bro might even challenge Roman Reigns for his world title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event will feature the superstars of Smackdown in action at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford, IL on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster and you can win your way in with 104.9 'the X' at this link: https://www.thexrockford.com/win-wwe-tickets/

For tickets to all WWE live events, go to wwe.com/Events.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think The Bloodline is currently the best faction in wrestling? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Divesh Merani