Top WWE name has given up on Sami Zayn after the Royal Rumble

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 03, 2025 04:34 GMT
The star was left frustrated
The star was left frustrated (Credit: WWE's YouTube)

A WWE name has now confessed they have given up on Sami Zayn after this year's Royal Rumble. Zayn didn't last too long after his entry despite a good showing.

Karrion Kross has been working on getting Sami Zayn to turn his back on Cody Rhodes and his friends heading into the Royal Rumble. However, he didn't do that, and while he was present during Rhodes' match against Kevin Owens, he was there to check on both of them after some dangerous spots.

Kross also talked about how Sami Zayn was brutally beaten in front of his own family at one point, but he helped him leading to the Royal Rumble and ultimately was eliminated by his "family" member, Jey Uso. The Final Testament leader said that he tried to help Zayn and that had he listened to him, he could have won the whole thing. The star indicated that he was done with Sami after the star didn't turn even though he had the chance to help himself.

"He was brutally beaten in front of his family in Montreal by the guy and he decides to help him up in the Rumble, leading to him getting eliminated by his relative. I tried to help. 🤷‍♂️ He could (have) won the whole thing."

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

Fans will have to wait to see if Karrion Kross pursues his goal of trying to get Zayn to turn on his friends. It also remains to be seen how Zayn reacts to Jey Uso eliminating him.

Fans thought Sami Zayn would turn on Cody Rhodes during the Royal Rumble

When Zayn came out during the match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, fans were sure that he was out to help his friend Owens, by betraying Cody Rhodes.

Instead, Zayn just checked on the health of both stars after the horrifying bumps they had taken during the brutal Ladder Match. With that being the case, fans were left waiting while Kross was disappointed, as Sami never turned.

The fallout from the Royal Rumble for all the stars involved would be interesting to follow in the coming weeks.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
