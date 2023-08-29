Top WWE name possibly accidentally injured during RAW

With WWE RAW taking place ahead of Payback this Saturday, tensions were high after an already emotional weekend. The stars all looked to build to the show, but ahead of that, one top name appears to have suffered an injury. Xavier Woods found himself in the middle of an unexpected situation, catching a commentator's chair to his head.

The star was tagging with Kofi Kingston when the duo faced The Viking Raiders on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Sitting at ringside were Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle, who had come to scout out the tag team scene after the Raiders attacked them last week.

Things were proceeding well, but it all went sideways when Kofi Kingston was driven into Riddle and McIntyre. A furious McIntyre got up and started taking everyone out, throwing the commentator's large chairs in the ring. He threw one directly at Xavier Woods during this, and it hit him directly on the head. The star was hurt and did not move after falling for the rest of the match.

He looked hurt, and McIntyre, though angry, checked up on him.

Later, in the WWE backstage area, Kingston said that Woods was still being checked up on and was hurt. However, he accepted McIntyre's apology as well, though there was some tension towards the end. The injury itself appears to be a storyline one to progress Drew McIntyre and Riddle in the tag team division.

