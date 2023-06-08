Top WWE name reveals his reaction to Brock Lesnar saying "I love you" to him 

WWE legend Brock Lesnar has allegedly never shied away from publicly telling Paul Heyman that he loves him.

Lesnar and Heyman are the best of friends in real life. Their friendship has grown tenfold over the past two decades or so.

Paul Heyman spoke in detail about his friendship with Brock Lesnar while appearing on the Tetragrammaton podcast with Rick Rubin. Heyman stated that he is probably the only person that Lesnar has said "I love you" to in a public setting.

"I think I'm the only person, in years, outside of his brothers and his father, I think I'm the only man that Brock felt comfortable saying in front of other people, 'I love you.' That's not an easy thing for Brock to say to anybody. And it's certainly not easy for him to say to a man. It's just not his nature. But Brock would say it to me in front of other people. And I would say it back to him, 'cause obviously who would want to offend him?'" [1:8:50-1:9:26]

Brock Lesnar has immense respect and admiration for Paul Heyman

Lesnar made his main roster debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 18 in 2002, with Paul Heyman by his side. The duo stayed together for several months before Heyman turned on Lesnar and aligned with Big Show at Survivor Series 2002.

Lesnar and Heyman wrote The Beast Incarnate's autobiography together. Here's what Lesnar said in his book about becoming friends with Heyman shortly before his main roster debut:

"As you know, Paul is writing this book with me, so it’s kind of funny talking about him, but this is where we became instant friends. I didn’t know Paul from Adam, but he got involved in my next two dark matches. Paul went right to Vince McMahon and went to bat for me."

Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar aren't together on WWE TV anymore. The two veterans are still incredibly close in real life, though.

