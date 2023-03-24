In a huge update, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss revealed that she will be at this year's WrestleMania.

Little Miss Bliss recently underwent a skin procedure after being diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. She has been away from in-ring action since her Royal Rumble 2023 outing against Bianca Belair.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently made an appearance on CinemaBlend. She shared a big update about her WrestleMania 39 status and revealed that she will be in attendance at the event. Alexa Bliss teased that her appearance might lead to something more at The Show of Shows.

"I will be in L.A. for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena. Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see." [H/T CinemaBlend]

Alexa Bliss hasn't competed at WWE WrestleMania since 2020

It's been a long time since Alexa Bliss competed on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The last time she wrestled at the event was way back in 2020. At WrestleMania 36, Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated Asuka and Kairi Sane to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

At WrestleMania 37, Bliss was in The Fiend's corner for his match with Randy Orton. The Viper picked up a win over The Fiend after Bliss distracted him in an unexpected turn of events. Bliss didn't compete at last year's WrestleMania either.

It seems likely that The Five Feet of Fury won't be competing at WrestleMania 39, thus making it the third straight WrestleMania without her on the card. She is currently healing from the skin procedure that she recently underwent. Bliss revealed to CinemaBlend that her stitches will come out in a week.

What could Bliss have in store for fans at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes