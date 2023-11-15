Top WWE official reportedly backstage at RAW

A top WWE name was reportedly backstage during Monday Night RAW.

Nick Aldis has for a long time been a top name in the independent scene. He was one of the most successful NWA Worlds Champions in history and helped elevate the promotion to new heights. After grinding his teeth for many years in the indies, he was apparently determined to get an opportunity to join the WWE.

Finally, his dream came true when Triple H made him the new General Manager of SmackDown. Before that, Aldis had been backstage in a producer role, and had helped put together some matches.

Despite being SmackDown GM, Fightful Select is reporting that Nick Aldis was present backstage at RAW. However, it wasn't just Aldis who was backstage. Former NXT Champion Bobby Roode was also there at RAW, and they both oversaw solo assignments on Main Event as well.

WWE Superstar Nick Aldis says Triple H was the first wrestler he studied

It was very fitting that Triple H was the one who announced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown GM, given the amount of influence The Game has had on him.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Aldis admitted that while Bret Hart was his favorite wrestler, Triple H was actually the first one he studied.

"Bret [Hart], obviously, was a huge influence on me," Nick Aldis said. "But Hunter was the first guy that I really sort of started realizing that I was studying, rather than just watching, and enjoying. He was the first guy who, because Bret was my hero, right? No questions about it. But I was a fan [of his]. It was only later on I went back and studied Bret. Because of where I was in my life, Hunter was the first guy I studied." [14:16 to 14:42]

It's good to see that Nick Aldis was finally able to realize his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar, and it will be interesting to see if he will ever get a chance to compete in the ring.

