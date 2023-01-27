Top WWE Official responds to Finn Balor’s complaint against referee

Adam Pierce has responded to Finn Balor's complaint against WWE referee Eddie Orengo.

This past week on the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day took on The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The match turned out to be amazing and was probably the best match of the entire show.

During the match, The Judgment Day tried their usual antics to pick up the win. In one instance, Finn Balor attempted to enter the ring but was stopped by WWE referee Eddie Orengo, who shoved the former Universal Champion out of the ring.

Despite their tactics, The Usos still ended up on the winning side and retained their RAW Tag Team Championship.

Following the match, Finn Balor took to Twitter to inform Adam Pierce that he wanted to lodge a formal complaint against the WWE referee for "assaulting" him.

Adam Pierce has responded to Balor's claims by implying that he has been through far worse and he hasn't complained about it. He then said that he has noted Balor's complaint.

"Dear Finn: I’ve been F5’d, Superman Punched, headbutted by Braun, arm-barred by Ronda, launched into a wall by Lashley, etc; and with nary a sniffle. Your formal complaint has been duly noted," responded Adam Pierce.

Finn Balor revealed what Vince McMahon told him prior to his heel turn

On the June 6th edition of Monday Night RAW, Edge introduced Balor as the newest member of The Judgment Day. What transpired next was what no one anticipated.

Balor and the rest of Judgment Day turned on Edge and kicked him out of the faction he started. Since then, the group has been on a destructive path and has even added Dominik Mysterio to its faction.

In a recent interview with WWE on BT Sport, Finn Balor revealed what happened when he spoke to Vince McMahon regarding his heel turn.

"I’ve actually never watched this back at all. This was such a weird night because I remember it was like 7:55 PM, and we're going live at eight o'clock. I knock on Vince McMahon's office, and I go there, and I say, 'Sir, have you got a minute?' He looks up from his papers, and he goes, 'Is it about tonight?' I said, 'Yeah, it's about tonight. It's about the heel turn.' He goes, 'Oh, come in,’" said Balor.

He continued to say that Vince told him to go out at Balor before doing the segment.

“I just wanted some direction as to, 'Hey, am I going out there in the suit? In The Judgment Day colors, or am I going out as Finn? Am I going out to music? What way are we doing it?' He said, 'Oh, you just go out as Finn and then do the segment.' I said, 'Well, oh, okay. That's cool,'" [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

The Judgment Day is quickly growing to become one of the most dominant factions in the company. We will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for them now.

