  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top WWE personality demands that Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis resolve a major issue at Night of Champions 2025

Top WWE personality demands that Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis resolve a major issue at Night of Champions 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 28, 2025 18:09 GMT
The General Managers of WWE (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)
The General Managers of WWE (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown, respectively, have a major decision to make. According to a top WWE personality, it needs to be done as soon as possible.

Ad

The issue in question is that of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It's no secret that Liv Morgan is expected to be out for an extended period, as WWE has confirmed that she's undergoing surgery. At the time of her injury, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez entered Night of Champions 2025 for her match against Rhea Ripley with both the Tag Team Title around her. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett directly addressed the issue, and Barrett in particular demanded that Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis resolve the problem as soon as possible.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

One wrong move ended his WWE career - Watch Now!

It was assumed that the titles would have to be vacated due to the injury, but WWE has had fill-in champions, such as Piper Niven (who replaced Sonya Deville) and Naomi (who replaced Jade Cargill).

Rodriguez is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, having held the title once with Aliyah and four times with Morgan. She is also a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, having had both reigns with Dakota Kai.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will soon have to make a decision, as the title is multi-branded, meaning it can be defended on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

These WWE moments were totally off-script - Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications