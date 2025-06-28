Top WWE personality demands that Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis resolve a major issue at Night of Champions 2025

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis, the General Managers of RAW and SmackDown, respectively, have a major decision to make. According to a top WWE personality, it needs to be done as soon as possible.

The issue in question is that of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. It's no secret that Liv Morgan is expected to be out for an extended period, as WWE has confirmed that she's undergoing surgery. At the time of her injury, she was one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions along with Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez entered Night of Champions 2025 for her match against Rhea Ripley with both the Tag Team Title around her. Michael Cole and Wade Barrett directly addressed the issue, and Barrett in particular demanded that Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis resolve the problem as soon as possible.

It was assumed that the titles would have to be vacated due to the injury, but WWE has had fill-in champions, such as Piper Niven (who replaced Sonya Deville) and Naomi (who replaced Jade Cargill).

Rodriguez is a five-time WWE Women's Champion, having held the title once with Aliyah and four times with Morgan. She is also a two-time NXT Tag Team Champion, having had both reigns with Dakota Kai.

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will soon have to make a decision, as the title is multi-branded, meaning it can be defended on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

