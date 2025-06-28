Prayers for WWE star Liv Morgan's speedy recovery

The WWE Universe hasn't heard from Liv Morgan since she suffered a serious injury almost two weeks ago.

She has yet to comment on her injury, but has now been spotted for the first time since being pulled from weekly television. An update on her health has come to light, and it appears to have confirmed ongoing rumors surrounding her status.

Liv Morgan dislocated her shoulder early into her match with Kairi Sane on the June 16 episode of RAW. The timing of her injury couldn't be worse, as she was factored into multiple plans ahead of Evolution 2.

Recent rumors suggested that she would require surgery and would be out of action for the rest of 2025.

A little while ago, Dr. Kevin Wilk took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with Liv Morgan.

In the caption, he revealed that the Judgment Day member has undergone a successful surgery and has begun her road to recovery.

"Awesome honor & pleasure to be helping @wwe superstar @yaonlylivvonce with her shoulder rehabilitation…Fantastic athlete, dedicated & great to work with! This @wwe superstar will be back & back even better! Outstanding athlete! Surgery performed by @dugasmd1 of @andrews_sports_medicine."

WWE is reportedly not planning to strip her and Raquel Rodriguez of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

As many expected, Roxanne Perez is reported to step up as Liv Morgan's replacement and form an unlikely alliance with Rodriguez. Will the two women be able to hold the fort until the Miracle Kid returns? Only time will tell.

Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Liv Morgan a speedy recovery!

