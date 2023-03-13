Top WWE RAW star "expected" to appear on SmackDown this Friday – Reports

According to recent reports, WWE fans can expect to see top RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley this Friday on SmackDown as he will potentially further his ongoing feud with Bray Wyatt.

Since Elimination Chamber last month, the two former WWE Champions have been at odds with one another verbally as Bray Wyatt has tried to get inside the head of The All Mighty.

Earlier today, Xero News reported that Bobby Lashley is "expected" to be at the T-Mobile Center this Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, where SmackDown will air live.

Bobby Lashley recently appeared on Friday Night SmackDown where he was surprisingly confronted by Bray Wyatt's mysterious masked ally, Uncle Howdy.

Wrestling veteran on WWE's creative plans for Bobby Lashley

Whilst Wyatt and Lashley are two of the company's biggest stars, fans are currently witnessing a feud that many did not want to see play out at WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place on April 1st and 2nd.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that Bobby Lashley does not suit a rivalry with The Eater of Worlds.

"In my opinion, to put Bobby Lashley in these scenarios with Bray Wyatt make very little sense. I just think it's the wrong guys in the wrong storyline. I don't think Lashley belongs in the Funhouse. If you watched him walking down the aisle on Monday Night RAW and he was watching all those silly videos they made, he didn't really know how to react. I don't think Lashley belongs in that storyline. And I don't think he's crazy about it. But you have to do what the company wants," said Bill Apter. (27:23 - 28:11) H/T (Sportskeeda)

Following Lashley's DQ finish against Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber last month, many WWE fans assumed the two powerhouses would collide at WrestleMania 39. However, company officials have chosen two very different creative directions for both stars.

