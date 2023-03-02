"I don't think he's crazy about it" - Veteran thinks Bobby Lashley may not be enjoying his current direction in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter is not a fan of Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt's burgeoning rivalry, saying The All Mighty may himself may not be enjoying it.

When Lashley and Brock Lesnar's match at Elimination Chamber 2023 ended via disqualification, it looked like the two would go to war for the final time at WrestleMania 39. However, WWE seemingly scrapped the rivalry in favor of having Lesnar feud with Omos and Lashley with Bray Wyatt.

After the developments on RAW, where Wyatt confronted Bobby Lashley via a video in which he appeared in his Muscle Man avatar, the fans don't seem too optimistic about the rivalry. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter also criticized the feud, saying Lashley didn't belong in such a storyline.

The veteran journalist also mentioned that the former WWE Champion looked clueless and didn't know how to react during the RAW segment. Apter feels Bobby Lashley himself may not be a fan of his feud with Bray Wyatt and could be doing it just because the global juggernaut wants him to.

"In my opinion, to put Bobby Lashley in these scenarios with Bray Wyatt make very little sense. I just think it's the wrong guys in the wrong storyline. I don't think Lashley belongs in the Funhouse. If you watched him walking down the aisle on Monday Night RAW and he was watching all those silly videos they made, he didn't really know how to react. I don't think Lashley belongs in that storyline. And I don't think he's crazy about it. But you have to do what the company wants," said Bill Apter (27:23 - 28:11)

Check out the full episode below:

Cody Rhodes wants a match with Bobby Lashley

Among the biggest WWE dream matches still waiting to happen is between Cody Rhodes and Bobby Lashley. Appearing on The AJ Awesome Show, The American Nightmare recalled how despite a brief interaction in IMPACT Wrestling, a match between him and The All Mighty never materialized.

"Bobby and I have never mixed it up," Cody began. "Outside of a really brief thing at IMPACT that didn't lead to an actual match, and maybe that's all for the better because here it would be fresh, it would be new."

THE DOMINATOR @markWWEFans Cody Rhodes Vs Bobby Lashley At SummerSlam For The WWE Title Cody Rhodes Vs Bobby Lashley At SummerSlam For The WWE Title 🔥🔥 https://t.co/NjLg5bnH6f

Cody Rhodes is set to wrestle the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39, where he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the Spotify link and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes