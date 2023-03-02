"I'd be all about wrestling Bobby Lashley" - 37-year-old star on a possible blockbuster match against the former WWE Champion

Among the few WWE Superstars he wants to face, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes specifically pointed out what it would be like to stand in the ring opposite Bobby Lashley.

The second time was a charm in the case of The All Mighty. After returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2018, he may have had some hiccups along the way, but Bobby Lashley eventually became a made man in the company.

Speaking on The AJ Awesome Show, Cody named some stars from the current roster that he would love to have a match with. When a comment was made regarding a potential bout between him and Lashley, The American Nightmare recalled when the two briefly crossed paths in IMPACT Wrestling, albeit it didn't lead to a one-on-one encounter.

"Bobby [Lashley] and I have never mixed it up," Cody began. "Outside of a really brief thing at IMPACT that didn't lead to an actual match, and maybe that's all for the better because here it would be fresh, it would be new." [From 10:26 onwards]

Cody Rhodes further praised the former WWE Champion's built body and "unorthodox" wrestling style.

"My style is a hybrid style of wrestling, a little new, a little old. Bobby is real unorthodox. Really, in terms of how quick he is, his combat sports experience, his size that doesn't mach his quickness, he's like a bear. Bobby would be a tough task." Cody stated. "That would be a very good match. I'd be all about wrestling Bobby Lashley."

Bobby Lashley and Bray Wyatt on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt facing The All Mighty is a fresh matchup, albeit the buildup up till now has left a lot to be desired.

While the match has not been made official as of this writing, it was earlier reported that WWE is considering a gimmick match for the duo on The Grandest Stage.

Fans voiced their displeasure on social media over this week's segment on RAW featuring the return of the 'Muscle Man Dance' that Wyatt introduced during his Firefly Fun House promos in 2019. Bobby Lashley himself was visibly seen confused with Bray's supposed taunting.

Do you think Bobby Lashley will manage to defeat Bray Wyatt in the latter's second televised match on The Grandest Stage? Sound off in the comments section below.

