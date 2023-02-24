Ahead of Monday Night RAW next week, WWE announced that top SmackDown superstar Ronda Rousey will be appearing on the show.

Rousey has predominantly resided on the blue brand since her return at the Royal Rumble in January 2022. She has since gone on to win the SmackDown Women's title on two separate occasions.

With the road to WrestleMania 39 well and truly in motion, WWE announced on their official events page that the Rowdy one will appear on RAW next Monday night:

"Ronda Rousey is advertised for the 2/27 Raw taping in Grand Rapids, Michigan this Monday." H/T (PWInsider)

Since losing the SmackDown Women's title, Ronda has looked to focus more on tag team wrestling. She and her teammate Shayna Baszler have torn through any duo that has stood in front of them.

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are focused on WWE tag team gold

With the two former UFC fighters now reunited on SmackDown, it seems as though the women's tag team championships are just waiting to be around their waists.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Shayna Baszler stated that she and Ronda would love to compete at WrestleMania 39 in April for the tag team championships:

"You know, I would love like anyone to have a WrestleMania moment like a big title and story that everyone's drawn into. Who has the title right now? It could be Damage CTRL since I am with Ronda [Rousey] but I wouldn't complain about a Charlotte match but those are already set. I would love to be in a title match at WrestleMania," said Baszler. [From 36:50 to 37:23] H/T (Sportskeeda)

The Women's tag champs IYO Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL are set to defend the gold next Monday on RAW against the team of Becky Lynch and Lita.

How has Ronda Rousey fared during her second stint in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes