"I just became a fan" - Top WWE SmackDown star reacts to John Cena returning to confront Roman Reigns

Last night at Money in the Bank, John Cena returned to WWE after being away for over a year. The 16-time world champion confronted Roman Reigns, who had just pinned Edge to successfully defend the Universal Championship.

Cena's entrance last night elicited one of the loudest crowd reactions in WWE history given the possible implications of his return. Everyone, from the fans to the wrestlers backstage, was excited for the leader of the Cenation return to WWE.

WWE India recently sat down with Mr. Money in the Bank, Big E, to discuss the events that transpired last night at Money in the Bank. The Powerhouse of Positivity had the following to say when asked about John Cena's return to WWE:

"I really watched it as a fan," Big E said. "It can be very easy to get jaded when you’ve been around so long and you feel like you've seen so many things and matches, but, that was one of the loudest reactions I can remember. That’s an all-time great reaction. Seeing these two Titans line up, guys who have history, who have gone back and forth on the mic before. Roman is a guy that's not going to just step aside. Seeing Cena back and in front of Roman – I feel like for a moment, I stopped being a co-worker, I stopped being a WWE Superstar, and I just became a fan."

It was certainly a shocking moment for everyone. Cena and Reigns are likely to confront each other this Friday on WWE SmackDown. Be sure to check it out on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 or the SONY LIV App.

John Cena addressed his return last night on WWE RAW

John Cena

Following his surprise appearance at WWE Money in the Bank the night before, John Cena kicked off Monday Night RAW with a special message for Roman Reigns. The former WWE Champion stated that he was here to put The Tribal Chief in his place and thus, plans to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam next month.

Roman Reigns has yet to respond to John Cena's challenge and it is likely the two will come face-to-face this Friday on WWE SmackDown. The card for SummerSlam is slowly gaining shape and it seems like WWE is pulling out all the stops for the biggest party of the summer.

