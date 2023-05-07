Top WWE stable is ready to take on Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, according to former champion

The Bloodline was once the most dominating stables in WWE's history. However, several new stables and teams have formed under the new regime, which has made a name for themselves. Recently, Damian Priest said The Judgment Day is ready to take on the Samoan stable and even called out Roman Reigns.

Earlier this year, cracks began to form within The Bloodline when Sami Zayn drifted apart from the group, which broke Jey Uso. Unfortunately, Jey turned on Sami and reunited with the stable for his brother, Jimmy Uso, and his family.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has become stronger than ever since its inception last year, and the group runs Monday Night RAW. Speaking to Steve Fall, the Archer of Infamy said that their group is ready to go head-to-head with the most dominant group in the company and also took a dig at The Tribal Chief.

"Absolutely, I mean The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. The Bloodline, I'll give them their due, they've run SmackDown. Put us together and that's dynamic, this is magic... I've been wanting this for a long time and I'm not shy about it but where Roman [Reigns] at?" said Priest. [From 1:22 to 1:42]

It will be interesting to see a gang war between the top two stables in the company.

The Judgment Day and The Bloodline will be present at WWE Backlash 2023

Earlier this year, the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Dominik reached new heights when Dom insulted his mother and sister on an episode of SmackDown. This led the Master of 619 to accept Dom's challenge for WrestleMania 39, where he beat his son.

However, another rivalry was born when Bad Bunny and Damian Priest were added to the picture. The two former friends will settle their differences inside the squared circle when Priest goes up against Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight in Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn continued their feud with The Bloodline after they won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from the duo at WrestleMania 39. After the event, Matt Riddle joined their side to take on the group.

The team of Riddle, Zayn, and Owens will face The Bloodline without Roman Reigns in a six-person tag team match in Puerto Rico. It will be interesting to see which teams come out at the top.

What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny's WWE run? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WrestlingNewsCo! and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes