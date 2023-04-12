Top WWE Star breaks silence after shocking heel turn

Following his surprising change in attitude last week, 25-year-old WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has addressed the fans for the first time since attacking Carmelo Hayes.

After losing the NXT Championship to Hayes at Stand & Deliver on April 1st, Breakker showed his true colors the following week as he blindsided Carmelo after seemingly showing some respect to the new champion.

After a week of questions, fans have now finally heard from Bron for the first time last night, as he hailed the NXT Championship as a "curse" as well as calling the fans who stuck by him for so long "scumbags."

#WWENXT "You people are gonna see a side of me that you have never seen before."Oh man, this is definitely a different @bronbreakkerwwe "You people are gonna see a side of me that you have never seen before."Oh man, this is definitely a different @bronbreakkerwwe 😳#WWENXT https://t.co/MN1f9TPSyc

At just 25 years old and with very little in-ring experience prior to his debut in 2021, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has proven to be one of the unquestionable stars with a promising future.

WWE Hall of Famer shares his thoughts on Bron Breakker vs Carmelo Hayes

The build-up to Hayes vs Breakker at Stand & Deliver was marketed as a clash between NXT's two brightest stars battling it out on the brand's biggest stage for its richest prize.

Despite the level of the match, one person who thought the NXT title match fell flat was former WWE commentator Booker T, who gave his thoughts on the contest on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"As far as the match goes, on a scale of one to ten, I give it a six. I'm not going to go too higher than a six just because I know what I'm looking for. If you're a gymnast, and you're doing the vault, what am I looking for? Most important thing in the vault?" Booker added: "I'm looking to see if these guys stick the dismount. I'm still looking, still waiting. Did they go out there and perform? Yes, they did. I just thought they were walking their way through it as opposed to feeling their way through it," said Booker. [H/T Fightful]

After recently losing the NXT Championship, many expected Bron Breakker to make his seamless transition to the main roster to become a part of either RAW or SmackDown. However, he currently remains part of the company's third brand.

