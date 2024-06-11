Top WWE star calls Karrion Kross "dumber" and strictly refuses to join The Final Testament

A WWE Superstar has sent a strong message to Karrion Kross after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The star simply turned down the prospect of joining The Final Testament.

The star in question is Xavier Woods of The New Day. For the past few weeks, Kross has been aiming to recruit the 37-year-old star to his heel stable. The Doom Walker believes that the former King of the Ring won't win a singles championship in WWE under Kofi Kingston's shadow and that he needs to part ways with his long-time teammate.

On this week's RAW, The Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) suffered a massive loss at the hands of The Miz & R-Truth. Courtesy of Kingston and Woods' distraction, The Awesome Truth retained their World Tag Team Championship against AOP.

In a digital exclusive interview with Cathy Kelley, The New Day members sent a warning to the leader of The Final Testament. Woods asserted that Karrion Kross failed to capitalize on his strategy for Akam and Rezar to bag the tag team title.

"Hey Kross, looks like your master plan to get AOP those WWE Tag Team Championships [sic] just didn't work out. And that's because you continue to underestimate your boys, The New Day. So if after tonight, for some strange reason, you think you still have what it takes to break up the greatest tag team to ever step through this industry and for some strange reason you still think I'm gonna join The Final Testament then you are dumber than you look." (0:20 - 0:43)

Karrion Kross has a message for Xavier Woods after WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, The New Day spoiled The Doom Walker's plan to have AOP capture The Awesome Truth's gold. Kofi Kingston and Woods interfered in the bout because Scarlett distracted the referee, allowing Karrion Kross to take out The Miz and R-Truth.

The former NXT Champion was furious after The Final Testament's Akam and Rezar could not secure the World Tag Team Championship. In a different digital exclusive chat, Kross fired shots at Xavier Woods.

"How many people over the last few years have tried to recruit you [Xavier Woods] to anything? How many? I would bet zero. You’re not the WWE Champion, you’re not the Intercontinental Champion, you’re not even a tag team champion. So what is it in your mind that you’re thinking I’m trying to take away from you? I’m trying to help you and you sp*t in my face tonight," Kross said. (0:57 - 1:20)

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Final Testament in WWE.

Do you want Kross and Woods to lock horns in a one-on-one match? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

