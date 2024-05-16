Top WWE star challenges The Rock to confront him on SmackDown: "I still got a chip on my shoulder"

Austin Theory challenged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to confront him on the June 7th episode of SmackDown in Louisville, Kentucky. The WWE Tag Team Champion claimed he "still got a chip on his shoulder."

The two superstars had a confrontation on the blue brand last September. It saw The Final Boss deliver a People's Elbow to the 26-year-old. Since then, the Tag Team Champion has been vocal about his desire to get revenge on the 52-year-old legend. He even claimed the TKO board member was not his boss, vowing to put him in his place.

In an interview with The Babyfaces Podcast, Theory hyped the June 7th episode of SmackDown. While he claimed Dwayne Johnson could show up, he challenged him to do so, teasing another confrontation with The Great One:

"[What can (fans) expect at the Yum Center on June 7th from you guys?] Well, they could expect to see the greatest undefeated Tag Team Champions of all time. And seeing an undefeated team these days, that's, you know, you don't see that, especially in Kentucky. So, you're gonna get that. You're gonna get the greatest champions. And who knows who shows up to SmackDown anymore, you know? I mean, will Dwayne come back? Will he show back up? Will I have to put him back in his place? Or will it be good ol' John? We remember what happened to good ol' John," he said. [From 04:44 to 05:10]

The WWE Tag Team Champion added:

"[You heard him Rock, come to Louisville, man.] Yeah, pull up, man. I still, you know, I still got a chip on my shoulder, Dwayne." [From 06:34 to 06:38]

Austin Theory wants to fight The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41

Austin Theory has competed in big matches at WrestleMania. At WrestleMania 39, he defeated John Cena in a United States Championship match at The Show of Shows. Earlier this year, he and Grayson Waller captured the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match.

The 26-year-old is seemingly interested in having another massive match at WrestleMania. In an interview with Ten Count Media, Theory claimed he would wrestle The Final Boss at next year's Show of Shows:

"Then what happened? I put him in his place. Then I did something that nobody has ever done. I stole his catchphrase, and I hit him with it, and I hit him with it before he could hit me with it. So then what? He got insecure, he started freaking out. He started doing the weird Rock stuff. Then he hit me with an elbow. That’s what happened. So what now? ‘The Final Boss’ wants Austin Theory, and Austin Theory will fight ‘The Final Boss’ at WrestleMania 41. Is that what they want?"

The Rock is currently on a break to film a new movie. It would be interesting to see if Austin Theory and The Final Boss confront each other again in a WWE ring when the latter returns.

