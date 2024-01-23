Top WWE star claims Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are following in his footsteps

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were involved in an intense staredown and heated exchange heading into the Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre shared his thoughts on the segment during a backstage interview.

The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place this Saturday, and several names have already been confirmed for the 30-man match, including all three stars mentioned above. They all want to win the match and main event WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare wants to do it because he wants to finish his story; The Scottish Warrior wants to finally win a world title in front of a live crowd, and The Straight Edge Superstar wants to headline The Show of Shows for the first time.

After Cody Rhodes and CM Punk had an intense staredown on RAW this week, Drew McIntyre was interviewed backstage and asked to comment on the segment. He stated that he had nothing more to say about them, as he already said everything he needed to say last week.

He added that they're both following in his footsteps, as they both want to do what he did: win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania after returning to WWE.

It'll be interesting to see whether any of them will emerge victorious this Saturday night.

