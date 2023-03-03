Top WWE star claims to have one unique trait that differentiates him from other big men

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently claimed that his girth is what differentiates him from other big men when hitting the splash.

It's no surprise that the modern wrestling big guy is a lot more agile than the previous generation of big men. While there were some 300+ pound monsters who made moving around easy, they come nowhere to what several giants can do today.

Nowadays, fans can find guys like Braun Strowman diving off the top rope for a splash or Keith Lee hitting a moonsault. This begs the question, who is the best high-flying big man in wrestling today?

WWE posed a similar question on social media, and Bronson Reed responded by saying that his girth differentiates him from his counterparts.

"ASK ANYONE ITS ALL ABOUT GIRTH! AINT NOBODY STACK UP TO ME IN THAT DEPARTMENT. ALL CAPS," he wrote.

Bronson Reed recently opened up about his WWE return

Bronson Reed returned to the company last year after he was released, and he helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a ladder match. Since then, he has notched up several wins and looked impressive.

He recently spoke to Post Wrestling, where he opened up about his decision to return to the company and said that he believes things are going well.

"It was always something that I wanted to do. I always wanted to return to WWE. As soon as it became a possibility, I was like, 'okay this is something that I need to do because it was unfinished business.' I didn't get to be on RAW or SmackDown or do these premium live events. Already in my short time, I've only been on RAW television for a month and a half now. I'm in a chamber match. So, I think it is going well, and I am excited for the match tomorrow," said Bronson Reed.

Given his recent presentation, WWE might have something big planned for Reed in the near future. We will have to wait and see.

Do you think Bronson Reed has the best splash? Sound off in the comments section.

