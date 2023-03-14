Top WWE star claims his WrestleMania 39 match is the "biggest" on the card

With WrestleMania 39 inching closer, WWE and its superstars are gearing up for the biggest premium live event of the year. One star who believes his match is the main attraction of the California event is Austin Theory.

Last week on RAW, the United States Champion booked his ticket to The Show of Shows as he confronted WWE Icon, John Cena. This led to the two stars agreeing to face each other on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the latest edition of RAW Talk, the 25-year-old stated to Cathy Kelley that his showdown with Cena was the biggest match at this year's WrestleMania.

“Because that match is everything, that match is the biggest match, it is the marquee match, it is the top billing and it is Austin Theory vs. John Cena.” (From 1:58 to 2:13)

Check out the full video below:

Austin Theory will add himself to the long list of iconic stars who have faced John Cena at WrestleMania. This includes legends like The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Batista.

Will John Cena appear on WWE TV before WrestleMania 39?

Working more of a part-time schedule these days, fans rarely get the chance to see Cena on WWE TV. This seemingly makes his occasional appearances all the more special.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that fans could expect to see Cena live on RAW or SmackDown leading up to his 'Mania match with Theory.

"Cena actually wrapped up his filming of the movie Ricky Stanicky on 3/4, so he will be available for television over the next several weeks." (H/T Wrestling News)

In what will likely be a true clash of generations, John Cena will look to regain the WWE United States Championship when he takes on Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Where does John Cena rank amongst the greats? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

