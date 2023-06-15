Top WWE star comments on the new-look women's championships

Recently, WWE revealed the newly designed women's titles after both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships were on the wrong brands following the recent draft.

Last week on SmackDown, Asuka was presented with the brand new WWE Women's title, following that, Rhea Ripley received the Women's World Championship on RAW.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, Bayley, who is a four-time Women's Champion herself, gave her thoughts on the new belts.

"They are beautiful,” Bayley said. “It’s sad to see the other ones go, but it’s definitely time for a change because the locker room has changed so much. The roster has grown so much. It’s kinda nice to see a brand new slate, you know? It reminds me of when they replaced the Divas Title and rebranded it to the Raw Women’s Title. I’ve done pretty much everything, so this lights a fire in me — to want to see me raise those titles or to see IYO [SKY] raising one of those two titles." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

During her championship presentation last week, Asuka was interrupted by a returning Charlotte Flair, with the two stars now set to battle for the title on the June 30th edition of SmackDown.

Bayley sends a message to an injured WWE star

For almost a year, The Role Model has been a leader of the faction known as Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Sadly, Kai recently picked up a severe ACL injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.

Continuing to speak on The Bump, Bayley sent out her warmest of wishes to the two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

"I want to take this time to say, Hi, Dakota, I miss you. You are the greatest. And don't try to jump in on that, guys. It is my moment."

Both Bayley and IYO SKY will be looking to pick up a big win for Damage CTRL in the coming weeks as they are set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

