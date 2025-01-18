Top WWE star confirms end of 22-year-old friendship

As per a WWE star on tonight's episode of SmackDown, his relationship with a fellow wrestler isn't what it used to be. Kevin Owens called Sami Zayn his "then-best friend" on tonight's SmackDown, making it clear there's a rift between the duo.

There was a time not too long ago when Owens and Zayn were the best of friends. The duo also had their differences in the past but they seemed to have worked through them and their friendship only flourished with time.

Kevin Owens has been a bad guy on SmackDown for a while now while Sami Zayn is a babyface on RAW. On SmackDown tonight, Owens made it clear that Sami isn't his best friend anymore. For those unaware, the two superstars first met in December 2002 and had been the best of friends for over 20 years.

Back in 2023, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn headlined WrestleMania 39 in quite possibly the biggest moment of the duo's careers. On Night One of WrestleMania that year, the two friends took on The Usos in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. The bout headlined Night One and ended with Owens and Zayn winning the belts.

Owens' demeanor has changed quite a bit over the past few months and he is a top heel on the blue brand. He will take on Cody Rhodes in a Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble 2025.

