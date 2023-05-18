Top WWE star has conflicting views on Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 39 main event loss 

Following Cody Rhodes' heartbreaking loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn has shared his thoughts on WWE's decision for The American Nightmare to lose the high-stakes match.

After winning the Royal Rumble match in January and carrying a bunch of momentum into WrestleMania, many fans expected Rhodes to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns and take his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, despite many fans being angry with Cody losing, Sami Zayn recently stated to Mark Andrews on My Love Letter to Wrestling that supporters of Rhodes have to be patient for him to finish the story.

"It would have been great to see Cody put a bow on it, but it's still building. That's the thing that people, it's so hard to understand about WWE. We build to these things that appear to be these culminations, but there is always a TV show next week. We look at these things through the lens of TV shows and season finales. Even me, 'Yeah, of course, Cody has to win,' but you have to hold on to that trust. I'm a fan, I'm invested, and I trust they'll pay this off properly at the right time and let's see where it goes." [H/T Fightful]

Although Cody could not bring down The Bloodline's leader at 'Mania, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens were able to win the Tag Team titles off of Roman's cousins, The Usos.

Cody Rhodes is set for another marquee match

Since his rivalry with Reigns was put on the shelf, the second-generation star has been feuding with The Beast, Brock Lesnar.

Earlier this month at Backlash, Rhodes picked up a big win against the former WWE Champion, only for Lesnar to brutally assault him the next night on RAW.

With their feud far from over, both Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes have now agreed to once again meet in the middle of the ring on Saturday, May 27th, at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Will Cody Rhodes get revenge against Roman Reigns? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

