Top WWE star defeats Bloodline member yet again in incredible 15-0 record in the middle of WrestleMania doubts

A Bloodline member has not had the best time in WWE for some time and now the records are starting to show. He now has a dismal 0-15 record against a top SmackDown star in singles matches.

Solo Sikoa has been doing battle with LA Knight for quite some time now. Since coming to the main roster, Sikoa has been tied to Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline. After initially looking indomitable as the silent but strong presence on the roster, the star has since suffered multiple defeats against several different competitors. It has been tough for him to string together several wins for some time now. One such star who's been defeating him continuously is none other than LA Knight.

While the star lost his chance to win the title against Roman Reigns, he has not lost a single chance to put Solo Sikoa away. Since moving to the main roster, Sikoa has always come off as the one losing in every match against LA Knight, with the exception of the one draw.

He has defeated him 15 times in singles competition and has also drawn with him on one occasion. As a whole though, LA Knight only has one single loss to Sikoa and it came when they faced off in a triple threat match that included Grayson Waller. This was their only time facing each other in WWE NXT.

All considered, the record is a dismal 26-1-1 in Knight's favor. This comes in the middle of there being doubts about Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania, as the star does not have a match on the two-night card yet again. There's no certainty that he will be on the card, but he's expected to be involved in one way or the other in The Bloodline drama.

Solo Sikoa has not been in the limelight in The Bloodline for some time

Despite often playing a critical role in The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa has not been in the limelight for quite some time.

He was the one who hit Cody Rhodes with the critical strike from behind to make sure he lost the title opportunity back in last year's WrestleMania.

He's been the one that The Bloodline has sent to attack stars repeatedly since then as well, recently taking apart Rhodes yet again during his match against Drew McIntyre.

It remains to be seen what role he plays at WrestleMania.

