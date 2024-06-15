Top WWE star has eyes on Bayley's title ahead of Clash at the Castle

Bayley is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. The Role Model's challenger for the PLE at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland is Piper Niven, but she might have to keep an eye on her best friend, Naomi, because things got interesting on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the June 14, 2024, edition of the blue brand show, the real-life Bloodline member defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match. However, Green's ally, Niven was not happy about the result. Later in a backstage segment, Bayley and Naomi almost got into a verbal altercation with Blair Davenport before The Hot Mess confronted them.

Green asserted that tonight at Clash at the Castle, The Scottish Monster will dethrone the 35-year-old star. During the segment, Naomi's hand was clutched on the WWE Women's Championship, which was resting on Bayely's shoulder.

The company hinted at The Glow having the former Damage CTRL leader's back only to potentially betray her down the line for a title shot. The Role Model had already been betrayed by the Damage CTRL, a team she created. Hence the real-life Bloodline member may play a pivotal role in costing her championship at Clash at the Castle.

Bayley admits she hates Rhea Ripley and wants to face her at WWE WrestleMania

The 35-year-old female star recently revealed the reason why hates Rhea Ripley. She also expressed wanting to lock horns with Mami at WrestleMania in the future.

During an interview with the Second Act, Bayley was asked if she was interested in having a singles showdown with the Judgment Day member. The Role Model then shared that was jealous of Mami because of the things she had accomplished in her career.

"She's (Rhea Ripley) someone I haven't really been able to be in the ring with much at all. We've had a Survivor Series, a triple-threat with Asuka and that was one of my favorites. She's incredible in the ring. She's one of a kind and I hate her and I get jealous of her because she's so damn good and young. But I would love to step inside a ring with her at any point, especially at WrestleMania," said Bayley.

It remains to be seen if Naomi has something in her mind to potentially cost The Role Model the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle.