Top WWE star fires massive shots at Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion

Seth Rollins has criticized his former rival and ally Roman Reigns for not defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship daily.

The Tribal Chief is yet to defend the title since retaining it at WrestleMania 39, where he collided with Cody Rhodes in the main event. He recently surpassed 1000 days as champion, which is a huge milestone.

Due to Roman Reigns' part-time status, WWE created another world title for the RAW brand called the World Heavyweight Championship, and The Visionary is the inaugural and current champion.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the latest edition of the Out of Character podcast, Seth Rollins stated that if Roman Reigns was a fighting champion like him, WWE wouldn't have needed to create a secondary world title.

"Here's the thing, if Roman was doing what I'm doing there wouldn't really be a need for a secondary championship. There wouldn't be a need for another world heavyweight title on RAW, because we would have somebody that was doing those things."

He continued:

"And like you said, it would kinda give direction to the characters on the show, it'd give direction to the show itself. But because of the route he's chosen and what he wants to do with his schedule and his title reign is not what I'm doing," said Rollins. [0:00-0:28]

Seth Rollins on filling in the void that Roman Reigns left

After The Head of the Table became the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, RAW was left without a world title. Top stars from the red brand had to fight for the United States Title, which Austin Theory currently holds.

Seth Rollins added that they tried to make the US Title the main championship on RAW, but it didn't work out. However, he's glad he could fill in the void that Roman Reigns left on RAW by being the World Heavyweight Champion.

"Somebody's gotta fill that void and we did our best with the United States Championship for a little while but it never really felt like a World Heavyweight Championship. And so there's got to be that person, there's got to be that spot for everybody to fight for and I'm very happy to be that character that's dangling there. So, I think it's a good thing and again, if Roman was doing all this stuff, defending the title all over the place, then we wouldn't have these problems," said Rollins. [0:28-100]

Seth Rollins successfully defended his title against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank. The two stars could face each other again at SummerSlam next month.

Who is the better champion between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below!

