Top WWE star has emotional reaction to Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39 Night 1

WWE Superstar Damian Priest had an emotional reaction to his stablemate Rhea Ripley winning the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 Night 1.

The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair at The Grandest Stage of Them All to win the coveted title for the first time in her career. The two stars put on a hard-hitting match, which received rave reviews from the audience. The Judgment Day member emerged victorious via pinfall after hitting The Queen with an avalanche Riptide.

After the match ended, Damian Priest took to Twitter to congratulate Rhea Ripley on her win. He stated that he's proud of her and referred to her as the best.

"My homie. My best friend. Happy. Emotional. Proud. YOU ARE THE BEST! Congratulations champ," he wrote.

Rhea Ripley reacts to Dominik failing to defeat Rey Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

While The Nightmare won the biggest match of her career at The Show of Shows, her significant other, Dominik Mysterio, was unable to defeat his father, Rey Mysterio, on the same night.

During the post-show press conference, Rhea Ripley reacted to Dominik's loss by stating that she wishes she could've been there to support him, but she had to prepare for her title match against Charlotte Flair.

"What happened tonight, I mean, I wish I could have been there for my Dom Dom, my Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio, but at the end of the day, Mami had business to settle. And Mami's gonna settle some more business later on," said Ripley.

Rhea is now a WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion, as she's held the RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK, and the Women's Tag Team Championship. It'll be interesting to see who her first title defense will be against.

