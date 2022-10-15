Top WWE Superstar teases major dream match with Bianca Belair for an upcoming premium live event

Bianca Belair is on several superstars' list of dream opponents. A top WWE Superstar recently teased a future match with her at a major premium live event.

The EST of WWE has etched her name into the history books as she became the one of the first black women to main event WrestleMania. She has also won major titles at the event for two consecutive years. Belair is currently feuding with Bayley's Damage CTRL for the RAW Women's Championship.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey was asked who her next opponent would be. One fan suggested Bianca Belair, as Survivor Series is less than six weeks away. Here's what the Baddest Woman on the Planet had to say about a potential dream match with Belair:

"What's next though? Survivor Series? It could be Bianca [Belair]. It should be pretty freaking awesome, but I don't know." (From 24:24 to 24:34)

Currently, Rousey and Belair are champions of their respective brands, which usually indicates that the two will clash at Survivor Series. However, the new regime has made some changes that might prevent this kind of match from happening at the premium live event.

Bianca Belair defeated Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules 2022

In July, Bayley made her return to the company after over a year of inactivity. Her return was even greater as she appeared with Dakota Kai and IYO Sky, forming Damage CTRL. The group wanted to take over the women's division by winning both the WWE Women's Tag Team and RAW Women's Championship.

Bianca Belair stepped up to Bayley's challenge after Damage CTRL took out Becky Lynch after SummerSlam 2022. The EST of WWE has been outsmarted and outnumbered by the group and even received her first loss in over a year at the hands of the faction at WWE Clash at The Castle.

The Role Model and The EST of WWE took it up a notch when the two faced each other in a Ladder match for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules 2022. During the match, Belair hit Dakota Kai and IYO Sky with a double K.O.D. which took them out of the picture.

In the end, Belair hit Bayley with a K.O.D. while she was holding a ladder. The rivalry between the two women is far from over and it will be interesting to see when the two collide inside the squared circle for the title again.

Who do you think can defeat Bianca Belair for the title? Sound off in the comment section.

