Top WWE Star Kevin Owens breaks silence on reported injury

After recent reports from F4WOnline indicated that Kevin Owens suffered a knee injury at a WWE live event, the superstar himself has now commented on his suspected ailment.

Owens is currently one of the most popular stars in the company and with the road to WrestleMania fast approaching, an injury before WWE's biggest show of the year is not what he or his fans would hope for right now.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast, Owens was asked how he was feeling after picking up his most recent injury.

"I guess I’m fine, I think it really changes by the day. You could ask me that question tomorrow and I’m feeling awful but today, I think I’m okay. But I don’t know. It really hasn’t started hitting me until recently, honestly. I’m like, man, just weird aches and pains will come and go but yeah, at this moment, I’m sitting in my truck, I feel great."

Owens added:

"My back was really bothering me going into it already [match against Jey Uso on RAW] and then I’ve had the knee issues the last few weeks so, yeah, I went in feeling pretty beat up it just worked out really good and I think everybody really enjoyed the match and so did I so, you know, it’s just nice to walk away from it all with people enjoying what you do." H/T Post Wrestling

Owens is currently feuding with the company's top act, The Bloodline, which is led by the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and Kevin's former rival, Roman Reigns.

WWE Hall of Famer on potential Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens match

With Kevin Owens supposedly having his sights set on the current title holder, many are wondering if the two performers will face off at a future Premium Live Event.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Hall of Famer Teddy Long gave his thoughts on a possible Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens match.

"Well, I think you got one hell of a match there. Kevin Owens has certainly come a long way in such a short time. His work has gotten a lot better, his in-ring work has gotten a lot better, and as we all know, Roman, he's a master in the ring. So, I think you're gonna see one hell of a match there." H/T Sportskeeda

Kevin Owens and The Tribal Chief faced off twice for the title near the back end of 2020 and the start of 2021, with Reigns using underhanded tactics to retain his championship both times.

