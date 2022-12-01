WWE Hall of Famer thinks 38-year-old star could have "one hell of a match" against Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks the possibility of a match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens could result in a memorable outing if it materializes.

A recent report suggests WWE has penciled in KO to challenge The Tribal Chief for his Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2023. Interestingly, the duo even clashed at the show's 2021 edition in a Last Man Standing match, which Roman Reigns won after a hellacious back-and-forth battle.

The build to the rumored bout kickstarted at Survivor Series, where Owens and Reigns had a blistering exchange in the closing moments of the WarGames match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long shared his views on the prospective clash. The WWE legend believes considering just how great Owens and Reigns are inside the ring, it has all the recipes to be a success.

"Well, I think you got one hell of a match there. Kevin Owens has certainly come a long way in such a short time. His work has gotten a lot better, his in-ring work has gotten a lot better, and as we all know, Roman, he's a master in the ring. So, I think you're gonna see one hell of a match there," said Long. (4:53 - 5:09)

Check out the full video below:

Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens' backstage altercation after Survivor Series 2022

During the aforementioned exchange between KO and Reigns during the main event of Survivor Series 2022, the former struck a slap, reportedly rupturing the latter's eardrum.

The "unplanned" spot led to a backstage altercation between The Tribal Chief and Kevin Owens after the Premium Live Event.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE #SurvivorSeries Reportedly, Roman Reigns was unhappy after an "unplanned spot" by Kevin Owens took place. Things were heated backstage but sorted out quickly. Reportedly, Roman Reigns was unhappy after an "unplanned spot" by Kevin Owens took place. Things were heated backstage but sorted out quickly.#WWE #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/6OWT7h7PSv

However, things were seemingly in control within 20 minutes, with no lingering heat. While some believed this incident could jeopardize KO's chances of challenging Roman Reigns, the RAW developments suggest otherwise.

The former Universal Champion secured a momentum-boosting win over Jey Uso, thus planting the seeds for a future clash with The Tribal Chief.

Do you think Owens and Reigns could outdo themselves and have a better match than their Royal Rumble 2021 clash? Sound off in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes