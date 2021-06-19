"I learned so much from that guy" - Former WWE Champion credits John Cena for helping him

John Cena is unquestionably one of the best performers that the WWE Universe has ever seen. During his time in WWE, he cemented himself as one of the most consistent wrestlers in the promotion. He was an integral part of WWE in 2010s and his contributions to the industry can't be overlooked.

After having gained so much experience in wrestling, the leader of the Cenation is known to help out younger and fresher talent. Even veterans of the sport have had an opportunity to learn a thing or two from the 16-time World Champion.

Speaking with Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast, former WWE Champion AJ Styles discussed his time in the wrestling industry and credited various wrestlers for his success, including John Cena:

"[Mentoring new talent] is a job that most of us should have after 20 years of being in the business to help the younger talent as guys like the older talent has helped me so much." AJ Styles continued, "We can go back to Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels and John Cena. I know it sounds crazy for me to say John Cena but I learned so much from that guy. It's only right that I pass down what knowledge I have to Omos who can and I think will be a huge superstar in the WWE"

Cena and Styles battled it out on multiple occasions, creating magic inside the squared the circle. Their matches from 2016 to 2017 prove why these two are considered veterans within the professional wrestling industry.

When will John Cena return to WWE?

John Cena

John Cena last appeared in WWE in 2020 when he lost the Firefly Funhouse match against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Since then, Cena has taken a hiatus from wrestling and is focusing on his acting career in Hollywood.

However, with WWE returning to tour starting July 16, there have been rumblings surrounding a John Cena return soon. Multiple reliable members of the wrestling media have reported that Cena is set to return very soon to begin a feud with Roman Reigns which will result in a match between the two at WWE SummerSlam.

Even in a recent interview, Cena confirmed that it was only a matter of time before he put on his jorts and returned to WWE.

John Cena confirms his WWE return during our interview on INSIGHT 🔥



“I can tell you this, I very much look forward to wearing jorts again, it's been too long”



Listen to the full interview:https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6



And watch it here:https://t.co/8wpZtRbT1f@bluewirepods pic.twitter.com/bdIZYgJIu3 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) June 15, 2021

Who do you think John Cena will face once he returns to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit After the Bell with Corey Graves and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use quotes from the article.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Head over to SK Wrestling Youtube for exclusive Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre's interviews now.

Edited by Greg Bush