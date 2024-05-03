Top WWE star on a massive losing streak; lost his 21st straight match tonight

WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa isn't the only one who went on a massive losing streak under the Triple H regime.

Shinsuke Nakamura, regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, is currently going through a rough patch. The Japanese veteran hasn't won a match since February.

Solo Sikoa's losing streak recently ended at the Bologna live event after 39 straight losses. Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura has built up a massive losing streak consisting of 21 straight losses. He last won a match when he defeated Sami Zayn on the February 12 edition of RAW. He has lost every match since then. At tonight's live event in Vienna, Nakamura registered another loss, this time to Cody Rhodes.

Nakamura has been used as an upper mid-card act on TV and live events for quite some time now. He was a top name on SmackDown about six years ago when he won the 2018 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Nakamura challenged AJ Styles for his WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34 but failed to win the coveted belt at The Show of Shows. He immediately turned heel and hit Styles with a low blow after the loss.

