Top WWE star met CM Punk backstage on SmackDown; doesn't want to reveal what happened

A top WWE Superstar interacted with CM Punk on last week's edition of SmackDown but isn't interested in sharing the details with fans.

Punk recently made his SmackDown return after almost a decade. He cut a bold promo and mentioned several top names, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and The Bloodline.

In a recent interview with Justin LaBar, WWE Superstar Grayson Waller revealed that he saw CM Punk backstage on SmackDown. Waller then refused to disclose what exactly happened between him and Punk. He simply said that the duo 'talked.'

"I saw Punk backstage at SmackDown Friday and I'm going to leave it there. I don't think anyone needs to know what that interaction was. Let's just say, we talked." [H/T SEScoops]

CM Punk has interacted with several top names so far

Since his surprise return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Punk has interacted with a long list of notable WWE names, including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, and Cora Jade.

Grayson Waller recently spotted Punk backstage at NXT, advising young stars. He told LaBar that he didn't want to hear Punk's advice.

"I was at NXT last night doing some stuff and he was there talking to all the young guys, giving them feedback, giving them advice. So he's coming back and he's doing everything he can to help. But Grayson Waller's not that guy. I don't wanna sit back and hear his advice."

Punk is going to face Dominik Mysterio at two consecutive live events on December 26 and 30. He will then put his focus on surviving the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match and head over to the main event of WrestleMania 40.

What do you think must've happened between Punk and Waller backstage on SmackDown?

