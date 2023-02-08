Top WWE star mocks Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels ahead of NXT

Grayson Waller took a shot at WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as he taunted his infamous on-screen gimmick, Heartbreak Kid.

For the majority of his career, Michaels was dubbed The Heartbreak Kid or HBK. During his heel run, he was given this moniker. The WWE Hall of Famer was portrayed as a handsome man who broke many girls' hearts.

Grayson Waller has been behind Michaels' tail since he first suffered a botch at NXT Evil during the championship match against Bron Breakker. Following the 32-year-old star's complaint, the WWE Hall of Famer booked Waller vs. Breakker at Vengeance Day for the NXT Title in a steel cage match.

However, the Aussie again failed to dethrone Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Waller's Vengeance Day entrance also involved various ladies accompanying him to the ringside.

Presumably, Waller clicked a picture with multiple women in Shawn Michaels' style after or before the match. The 32-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to share as he mocked the Hall of Famer while he posed with the ladies.

"Heart Break Kid #WWENXT," Waller wrote.

As of now, WWE has suspended Grayson Waller following an altercation with Shawn Michaels backstage.

It remains to be seen whether he will appear on tonight's NXT. Waller could face Michaels again, potentially launching an angle that could lead to him joining WWE's main roster.

