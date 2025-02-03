  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top WWE star officially added to roster page after Royal Rumble 2025

Top WWE star officially added to roster page after Royal Rumble 2025

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 03, 2025 02:56 GMT
WWE HQ
This WWE star is a former Knockouts Champion (Source: WWE.com and Triple H on X)

A top star made her official WWE debut at the Royal Rumble. The company has now added her to the roster page.

Jordynne Grace is one of the top female stars in the business today. For the past couple of years, she was under the TNA Wrestling banner. During this time, she made sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion. She even defended her TNA Knockouts Championship in NXT last year.

Jordynne Grace's time with TNA came to an after her match at Genesis 2025. Since then, it was expected that she would sign with World Wrestling Entertainment. Last night, Grace entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match where it was confirmed that she was now a WWE Superstar, making this her official debut for the company. Although she didn't win the match, Grace put on an impressive performance.

also-read-trending Trending

Following the Royal Rumble, WWE has now officially added Grace to the company's roster page.

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Superstar Nia Jax named Jordynne Grace as her dream opponent

Now that Jordynne Grace has signed with the WWE, she will be featured on TV regularly, which means that there are plenty of dream matches that could take place in the Stamford-based promotion. Grace and Bianca Belair teased a potential match down the line during the Rumble. However, it looks like Nia Jax may already have her eye on the former TNA star.

During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Nia Jax named Jordynne Grace as her dream opponent. She seemed excited at the thought of mixing it up with the former TNA Knockouts Champion.

"Currently, I'm not sure. I think she's... I'm not sure what happened, but Jordynne Grace is probably my number one that I'd like to get in the ring with. She's short and stocky, but she's super strong and imposing, and I love watching her work. When she came to the Rumble last year, it was really cool to sit and chat with her and hear a lot of her ideas. I think she's an incredible talent. TNA is full of great talent, so it's going to be a really great partnership," she said. [H/T - Screen Rant]

youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see when a match between Jordynne Grace and Nia Jax will take place in WWE.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी