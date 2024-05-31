Top WWE star overcome with emotion in front of Triple H; wrestling veteran discusses what happened

WWE Superstar Nia Jax is the new Queen of the Ring. She defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event to win the crown. A wrestling veteran reviewed the action from the recently concluded premium live event. That would be Eric Bischoff.

The Irresistible Force left a pile of broken superstars on her way to the finals. Jax stormed into the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament with a first-round victory over Naomi. She then picked up a disqualification win over Jade Cargill in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Nia overcame Bianca Belair to advance to the finals of the tournament.

While speaking on a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that he was impressed by Nia's performance throughout the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. The former WCW Senior Vice President claimed that if The Irresistible Force managed to work a safer style without injuring her opponents, she could become a major star for the company.

"I will say this. If Nia has found a way to work that match without killing her opponents, she's going to be awesome. She's going to be awesome, and not only because of the way the match played out, the psychology, the pacing of the match," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

Bischoff detailed that it was evident the company invested a lot in Nia. He pointed out that Jax was overwhelmed with emotion when Triple H handed her the crown and it was a very real moment for fans to see.

"Did you see her in the ring when Paul Levesque gave her the crown? That emotion was real. You can't teach it. You can't put it in a pill and swallow it. You can't put it in a needle and inject it. You can't order it off Amazon. For someone to have that much of a heart, for what she's doing, and to be that emotionally invested, you can make that person a star because it's there. That emotion is there. The way she emoted it, yeah, I'm a Nia fan," Eric Bischoff said. [H/T WrestlingINC]

What the future has in store for the 40-year-old star remains to be seen.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H congratulated Nia Jax on social media

As the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament drew to a close, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to X/Twitter to congratulate the eventual winner, Nia Jax.

The Game shared a picture of himself along with The Irresistible Force and claimed that the latter was now the reigning Queen of the Ring in WWE.

The Game recently also confirmed that the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournament winners will get a world title shot against the champions of their respective brands at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

This could be interesting as Bayley is the current Women's Champion, and she is performing on SmackDown. Nia was also drafted to the blue brand during the recent WWE Draft and a collision between the two stars seems inevitable.

