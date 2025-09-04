Top WWE star reacts to replacing Jey Uso's "YEET" in the future with new word

Jey Uso's &quot;YEET&quot; has become one of the most beloved and over words in the wrestling business. However, it seems that another word is slowly gaining popularity, and it may be time for Uso's chant to be replaced as the most popular one in WWE. Uso has also reacted to this.IYO SKY has managed to stand out in the crowd already in WWE. She has done everything that it takes to become a top attraction in the company. With her recent feud with Rhea Ripley, her throwing her hands and fingers at her head, pointing at herself, after a big moment, has seen fans mimicking it. Already, this side of her character is over. Now, her friends, Kairi Sane and Asuka, may be getting a moment of their own.In the past few weeks, Asuka and Sane have been upset with SKY's relationship with Rhea Ripley and how they appear to be friendly with one another despite their disapproval of it. It led to several arguments, where Asuka walked off, leaving Sane standing alone, and then, from off camera, shouting, &quot;KAIRI,&quot; to call her. Each time, this has led to a surprised Kairi quickly rushing off, and it has become a favorite among fans.It was pointed out on X that this would be replacing Jey Uso's YEET soon as the most over catchphrase in WWE. Kairi Sane reacted to this and seemed interested in it as well. Fans will be the ones who will help this phrase get over, if it has to happen. Jey Uso has not commented on it himself.&quot;‼️👀👂🏻👂🏻👂🏻💦,&quot; Sane reacted.Kairi Sane, Asuka, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley are in the middle of an entertaining storyline on WWE RAW, while Jey Uso wants the titleThe fallout of Damage CTRL breaking up is now playing out on RAW. Despite the Kabuki Warriors separating themselves from IYO SKY, Asuka still feels that they are friends and thus have a right on that friendship.She has made it clear that SKY's friendship with Ripley is something that she disapproves of. While SKY and Ripley have become friends, it seems this will lead to a tag team feud, if not a bigger rivalry between the former friends and the new ones.Meanwhile, Jey Uso is going after the World title. While he failed at Clash in Paris, he has been involved in the world title picture.