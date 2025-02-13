Top WWE star reflects on sharing the ring with Nikki Bella after meeting her when she was 13 years old

Roxanne Perez shared the ring with Nikki Bella during the Women's Royal Rumble match. During a recent interview, she recalled meeting the WWE veteran a decade ago when she was young.

The former Divas Champion was a surprise entrant in the 30-woman bout. This marked her first wrestling match in years. Meanwhile, The Prodigy made history by lasting an hour and seven minutes in the match, setting a new record. She was the runner-up to Charlotte Flair.

During a recent appearance on No-Contest Wrestling, Roxanne Perez said sharing the ring with Nikki Bella in the Royal Rumble was surreal, and she revealed what she told the WWE Hall of Famer a decade ago.

"I remember Nikki saying, 'In five years, I'm going to need a tag partner,' and I said, 'Well, I'd rather wrestle you,' and she was like, 'Okay.' So, 10 years later, I'm in the ring with Nikki Bella and almost slapped her. I got the taste slapped out of my mouth, but regardless, to have that moment with her was insane. I feel like there are just so many moments that keep happening where I'm just like, 'Wait, is this real?' Yeah, it's real. This is everything I ever dreamt of as a kid, and if I could go back and tell my younger self that all of this is actually happening, she would freak out," said Perez. [49:06-49:53]

Nikki Bella names Rhea Ripley as her dream opponent

The Women's World Champion is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry. She is very popular among fans and people outside of wrestling.

Nikki Bella revealed on the Nikki & Brie Show that she would love to share the ring with Rhea Ripley, and she would like her sister Brie to be by her side.

“A dream match would be against Rhea (Ripley). I would love to do that with Brie," she said.

It's currently unknown when or if Nikki will have more matches in WWE following her Royal Rumble appearance.

