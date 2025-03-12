Top WWE star responds to Triple H's message after becoming double champion

A WWE Superstar has responded to Triple H's congratulatory message on X following a massive victory tonight. At NXT Roadblock, Stephanie Vaquer picked up a big win over her real-life best friend, Giulia.

With the win, Vaquer has become the first-ever double NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Champion. Shortly after Stephanie's victory, she received a message from WWE CCO Triple H.

Triple H heaped big praise on Stephanie Vaquer following her win over Giulia. She has now responded to the post with the praying hands and fire emojis, as can be seen below:

Stephanie Vaquer almost debuted on the main roster upon her WWE arrival. She recently spoke with Bully Ray on Busted Open and revealed why she debuted on NXT instead of the main roster.

"I chose 'NXT' because I really like to do new things, but good," Vaquer said. "I don't like fast, but no good. So I said 'Okay, I need to learn English, I need to learn TV show, I need to learn American style, WWE style.' So I said, first I said 'Main roster.' But [then] I changed [my mind], and said 'I want to go to 'NXT' to learn.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It looks like Vaquer's decision to debut on NXT was right. She has become one of the most successful stars in the brand's history, and when she eventually debuts on the main roster, she is bound to become a massive star if booked right.

