  Triple H breaks silence as WWE Superstar gets dethroned

Triple H breaks silence as WWE Superstar gets dethroned

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Mar 12, 2025 03:13 GMT
Triple H (Image Credits: wwe.com and wwe YouTube)

After Rhea Ripley and LA Knight, another WWE Superstar lost their title, this time in NXT. Triple H has now reacted to a shocking title change tonight.

During the main event of NXT Roadblock, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer faced each other in a Winner Takes All Match. The two women engaged in a barnburner contest, which ended with The Dark Angel coming out on top.

As a result, Stephanie Vaquer became a double champion, holding the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's North American Championship at the same time. Giulia's fairytale run with the gold ended at 64 days.

After the show, Triple H took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate the newly crowned champion.

"Nothing standing in her way. Congratulations to @Steph_Vaquer, the NEW @WWENXT Women’s Champion! #WWERoadblock," Triple H wrote.

The Beautiful Madness was said to be dealing with an injury heading into her title defense tonight.

There's no word on what the company has in store for Giulia. Is she going to take some time off? Or will she receive a main roster call-up ahead of WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

Edited by Angana Roy
