Top WWE star retains major title outside the promotion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 13, 2025 02:07 GMT
WWE Flag
This star is a former NXT Women's North American Champion

A top WWE star just competed in a major match outside the company. She retained her title in this match.

Kelani Jordan is one of the rising stars on the NXT roster. She was the first-ever Women's North American Champion. Despite losing the title, Kelani has been a regular feature on the black and silver brand. After Ash by Elegance vacated the TNA Knockouts World Title at Victory Road 2025, Kelani Jordan defeated Lei Ying Lee that same night to win the title. Additionally, she also represented Team TNA last week at NXT Showdown.

Tonight at TNA Bound for Glory 2025, Kelani defended the Knockouts World Title against former WWE star Indi Hartwell. After an exciting contest, it was Jordan who retained her title.

Kelani Jordan wants Carmelo Hayes to beat John Cena in his final WWE match

With only a few more dates left on John Cena's retirement tour, there is a lot of speculation regarding who the Greatest of All Time could face in his final match. A lot of names, from Drew McIntyre to Edge, have been mentioned. However, a new name was recently thrown into the ring.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kelani Jordan was biased when she picked Carmelo Hayes to face John Cena in his final match. She noted that a win against a veteran like Cena could do wonders for Hayes' career.

"So, I'm biased, so of course I'm going to pick Carmelo Hayes. I think he [John Cena] should lose his last match. If he were able to wrestle, say like Melo, he can be able to put him over, and, like, jumpstart his career more than it already is because being able to beat someone like John Cena, your credibility and equitability goes all the way up," said Jordan. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

It will be interesting to see who will be John Cena's final WWE opponent.

