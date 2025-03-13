Top WWE star reveals she's heartbroken after recent incident; shares emotional photo

WWE SmackDown star Naomi disclosed on social media that she felt heartbroken after what happened recently. She was responding to a fan's comment and included an emotional picture of herself.

Last week on the blue brand, she revealed that she was the one who attacked Jade Cargill. She and Bianca Belair got into an argument, and the latter walked out on her after she told the truth. Both stars were very emotional during the segment, and tears were shed. The Glow called The EST an 'Ungrateful B***h' before getting attacked by The Storm again.

After a fan called out Naomi on X for making Bianca Belair cry, the WWE star responded by saying that she's the one who's heartbroken and has to deal with it for the rest of her life.

"I’m the one that is heart broken and have to deal with this picture the rest of my life, so save it Sage The Dumb Alkemist," she wrote.

Check out the photo and the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran Vince Russo gives his take on the Naomi and Bianca Belair segment

When The Storm attacked Naomi at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Bianca Belair tried to help the latter but she was helpless, stuck in the pod. However, she allowed Jade Cargill to beat up The Glow on SmackDown last week.

Speaking on BroDown Live, Vince Russo pointed out that the story could've been told differently, and questioned why nobody asked Jade who attacked her.

"There's just so many little nuances and things that they don't tell us about. I mean, bro, 'cause you could have told that same story with Jade saying it was Naomi. Then you really had a story with Naomi, you know, saying it wasn't her."

He added:

"And now you had Bianca Belair in the middle. Now you really don't know who's telling the truth. You know what I'm saying? So, just the fact that 'Okay bro, can somebody just ask her who attacked her?'"

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill is the expected match for WrestleMania. Bianca Belair, on the other hand, will compete for the Women's World Championship.

