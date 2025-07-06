Top WWE star's weight crossed the 300lbs mark during lengthy injury hiatus

A top WWE Superstar gained a significant amount of weight during his lengthy hiatus due to spinal fusion surgery. Randy Orton talked in detail about his weight gain on the latest episode of What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon.

Ad

In mid-2022, Orton was sidelined due to an injury. He took a long break and returned 18 months later at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Orton has been a mainstay on TV since then.

On a recent episode of What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon, Randy Orton opened up about gaining weight during his WWE hiatus. At one point during his time off, Orton weighed more than 300 lbs.

Check out his comments below:

Ad

Trending

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

“I went from like, kind of 240 to 250-ish. I mean, I did take it to the extreme. Over the winter, I had some time off, and I was a little over 300 pounds. Like, ‘Oh, this guy gets a spinal fusion and he gains 80 pounds,’ smart. I went through like, a Nutella phase. And that’s one of the reasons I was just over 300 over Christmas. Is because, like, the big tub of popcorn that has, like, the different… chocolate and caramel… I killed a couple of those, and it’s like, I’ll start fu*king with a tin of fu*king some sh*t over Christmas. Servings are 84 servings. Killed this thing in two nights.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Ad

Ad

Randy Orton's big return to WWE

At WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Randy Orton made his return as the fifth member of Cody Rhodes' WarGames team, joining Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn. The babyfaces defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the men's WarGames match that night.

Randy Orton is currently 45 years old and in the best shape of his career. He's one of the most over acts under the Triple H regime. Judging by how he moves in the ring at his age, it won't be surprising if he continues to wrestle actively for several more years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!