Top WWE star says Becky Lynch made her stronger during their feud

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has stated that Becky Lynch helped bring the best out of her.

Belair won the RAW Women's Championship after beating the Irish star at WrestleMania 38. It was revenge well taken by The EST of WWE as Big Time Becks defeated her in just 26 seconds to win the title at SummerSlam 2021.

In a recent interview with VL Media, Belair stated that she was as big a star as Becky at this year's WrestleMania compared to last year.

"At Wrestlemania 37, I was a rookie. I was just there to prove myself, to prove to Sasha Banks that I could compete with her... Whereas at Wrestlemania 38, I was no longer a rookie. I was a star in the already crowned women's division, just like Becky Lynch. I was no longer there to prove myself, I was there to redeem myself. Everything overlapped perfectly since Becky Lynch beat me for the title I had won at Wrestlemania 37."

She further reiterated that she worked tirelessly to reach the top level after her loss at SummerSlam 2021.

"I had to start from the bottom of the ladder to come back to the top... I worked very hard to reach that level again. I feel like after this Wrestlemania, the Bianca Belair I am today is very different from the one I was before. I said it right after Wrestlemania, I'm different because I'm better. Becky Lynch made me stronger. She gave me everything she had during those eight months we fought each other. I even wrestled with one eye at Wrestlemania. Becky Lynch made me even better than the best," Belair said.

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch's feud is far from over

Despite their grand showdown at 'Mania, the rivalry between Lynch and Belair has not been settled yet.

The two superstars are all set to compete in a triple threat match at WWE Hell in a Cell on June 4. The initial title match was between Belair and Asuka after the latter defeated Lynch in a number one contender's match on RAW last week.

However, Big Time Becks got a final opportunity to return to the championship scene with a match against Asuka this week. With the RAW Women's Champion at ringside, the bout ended when Lynch took advantage of a confusion to emerge victorious. It remains to be seen which star walks out with the title at Hell in a Cell 2022.

Edited by Angana Roy